Newbury: Revamped historical lido reopens to public
A 150-year-old lido, which has undergone a multimillion-pound makeover, is reopening to the public.
The pool at Northcroft Lido in Newbury has been reduced from 72m (236ft) to a 50m (164ft) Olympic length pool, to make room for a new interactive splash pad and slides.
The £5.7m renovations also include a decking area and colourful beach huts.
The work went over budget by £700,000, which West Berkshire Council blamed on "construction inflation".
The pool was made shallower for less confident swimmers and has a new depth of 0.9m (3ft) to 1.58m (5.2ft).
West Berkshire Council said the annual outdoor swimming season would be extended from twelve weeks to six months, from April through to the end of September.
In 2022, the district council's executive committee was told the pool had not had any significant investment since 1960 when it last had a makeover. It was built in 1870.
West Berkshire Council said, without the refurbishment, the lido would have been at risk of closure as it needed important structural work.
Council leader Lee Dillon said he was "incredibly proud" of the lido and he hoped the changes would be enjoyed for generations to come.
Work on the lido started in summer 2022.
Janine Lewis, the council's member for leisure and sport, said even though Northcroft Lido had been given a makeover, she believed it still retained the "unique personality" that local people loved.
Richard May, contract manager at Everyone Active, said the project had brought a "fresh lease of life" to the pool.
"It has been an incredible journey to witness the comprehensive transformation of the lido and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoy this fabulous facility," he added.
The lido, run by Everyone Active, will open to the public at 14:00 BST on Monday.
