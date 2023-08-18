Bracknell man arrested after soft furnishings set on fire
Armed officers were sent to a flat after a man set the contents alight.
The 32-year-old allegedly doused himself and the property in Moordale Avenue, Bracknell, in fuel before setting fire to the soft furnishings, Thames Valley Police said.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames at about 19:00 (BST) on Thursday. No one was injured.
A man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson and remains in police custody.
Thames Valley Police said armed officers were sent due to the potential risk to the public.
Some residents have been unable to return to their properties because of the damage and the local authority is arranging alternative accommodation.
Det Insp Stuart Streeter said the situation could have been "much worse", as it happened in a residential area.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
