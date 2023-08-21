Slough: Four rescued after fire breaks out in kitchen
Four people have been rescued from a home fire, which started in a kitchen.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a blaze in the ground floor kitchen of a two-storey building on London Road, Slough, just after 06:00 (BST).
Crews used a ladder to rescue four people from the first floor of the property.
The fire at the detached property, with a business on the ground floor, was extinguished after more than two hours.
Crews from Slough and Langley used two hose reel jets and a safety jet to tackle the flames.
The four people rescued were treated by South Central Ambulance Service.
The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was under way.
