Man wins payout over Reading probation office monkey chants
A probation worker who quit his job after being subjected to monkey chants and other racist abuse at work has won a financial settlement.
Lloyd Odain, from London, said nothing was done when he complained to managers at the Probation Service in Reading, Berkshire, in 2019.
He said he felt "grossly let down" when his abuser, a fellow contractor, returned to work in the same office.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
Mr Odain said no-one challenged the incidents, which included monkey chants while he was talking to colleagues.
He said the matter was "swept under the carpet" by managers when he lodged a grievance.
The former probation services officer said: "I felt ignored and isolated as nothing appeared to be done.
"I then found out that the person who had behaved so appallingly was back working in the building.
"The thought of dealing with more racism, and having no support, left me with no option but to give up the job I enjoyed and was good at."
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which supported his case, said the Probation Service agreed a payout after a preliminary hearing at Reading Employment Tribunal.
The commission said the service discovered "it may be liable for the racist behaviour of the contractor towards Mr Odain".
EHRC chairwoman Kishwer Falkner said: "Everyone going to work should expect to feel safe from harm and no-one should suffer the shocking racism experienced by Mr Odain.
"Employers, third-party contractors and workers all benefit if any awful incidents like this are addressed quickly and appropriately by management.
"It is disappointing that, in this case, HM Prison and Probation Service chose to defend themselves on the basis of legal technicalities rather than to commit positively to protect and support their own staff."
The value of the settlement has not been disclosed.
