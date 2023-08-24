In pictures: Reading build-up begins as festival-goers arrive
Tens of thousands of music fans have started to arrive at Reading Festival.
The three-day event on a farm off Richfield Avenue opened to campers on Thursday at 08:00 BST.
A steam of festival-goes are steadily setting up their temporary homes for the next few nights in the campsites.
The main arena opens and music starts on Friday.
Festival-goers are being urged to plan their journeys as train strikes are expected to cause disruption.
Posting on social media, Thames Valley Police urged those going to the festival to "keep all your valuables on you. Don't drink unattended drinks and look after your friends".
"Have a great time and enjoy the sunny vibes," the force added.
A glimpse of the preparations from above the site showing a neat line of coloured tents and the main stage ready and waiting has also been captured by a drone pilot.
Festival-goers are being asked to take their tents home and use new bottle banks. Campfires, disposable barbecues and single-use vapes are banned this year.
Headliners for this year's festival include The 1975, who replace Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.
It runs until Sunday and is expected to see 105,000 people attend.
