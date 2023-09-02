Olly Stephens: Charities helped by murdered teen fishing event
A fishing club aims to raise thousands of pounds in memory of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by two other teenagers.
Olly Stephens was killed in Reading, Berkshire, in 2021.
His father Stuart, a member of Southlake Angling Society, said this weekend's event would benefit charities and promote fishing to young people.
He said last year's inaugural fundraiser inspired one attendee to take up angling and avoid crime.
Mr Stephens said: "One boy who came last year was on a self-destructive path, according to his mum.
"Now all he does is go fishing. It's helped with his mental health.
"We want [young people] to understand they have choices. There is help out there if you ask for it."
He said memories of fishing trips with his son inspired the event at South Lake in Woodley.
Mr Stephens said: "He was a natural. His first cast, his first fish was a 10lb (4.5kg) common carp which nearly pulled him in. He was only four.
"The last trip we did together... at five o'clock in the morning he decided to get in the dinghy, sit out in the middle of the lake and sing his heart out. Had me in stitches... It's a great memory."
Anglers will compete over the weekend but Saturday's open day will also have a raffle and angling tutorials.
Knife crime amnesty campaigner Faron Paul, from London, is hoping to attend.
An auction will raise funds for charities including the Ben Kinsella Trust which combats knife crime, No 5 which offers counselling and Parenting Special Children.
Olly's family has welcomed the Online Safety Bill to stop harmful content being shared after it transpired the attack on him was planned on social media.
Two 14-year-old boys were found guilty of his murder and a 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
