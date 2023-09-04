School concrete crisis: Ascot pupils to be taught in marquees
- Published
Children will be taught in marquees after potentially dangerous concrete was found in part of a school building.
St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot, Berkshire, is one of more than 150 schools in England that has identified the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
In a letter to parents, the school said Key Stage Two classrooms, the hall and kitchen area were affected.
More robust temporary classrooms will be constructed by the start of October.
Head teacher Rhona Miccoli said that while the marquees were "not ideal", it was the only option to avoid remote working and that the school would be "open, albeit looking a little different".
The school will open on Wednesday, where Key Stage Two pupils and teachers will have classes in large tents built on the school field.
Hot meals will be replaced with "grab bags" while the kitchen is out of use - but the school said it planned to build a temporary kitchen and hall on the field by half-term.
Mrs Miccoli said the marquees meant "face to face education" could still take place at the start of the academic year, with "no interruption" to the children's learning.
She estimated that four "high spec" temporary classrooms would be built by 6 October, to replace the marquees.
Key Stage One classrooms and toilets are unaffected.
Councillor Amy Tisi, of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, said she understood it was a "worrying time" for schools, parents and pupils.
Ms Tisi, who is the council's education cabinet member, added: "At this stage, we are not aware of any [RAAC] in any state schools in the Royal Borough, with the one exception of St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot.
"RAAC was identified in part of the school in July 2023, and the affected areas were closed."
The BBC has approached St Francis Catholic Primary School for further comment.
