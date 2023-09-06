Swan on rail tracks causes delays between Reading and London
Trains had to be halted on a busy railway line because of a swan wandering onto the tracks.
Services travelling through Maidenhead were stopped at 11:25 BST while teams worked to safely remove the animal, Network Rail said.
At one point, the conductor on a train headed from Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington announced that the swan had moved "right underneath the front of the train".
Disruption was expected until 14:00.
Formulating a plan, the conductor told passengers that crew members might "pick up the swan" and take it onto Slough, to drop it off with animal welfare teams.
He added: "We are trying to find a safe and humane resolution to this and I understand it's causing a delay - very sorry about that."
A Network Rail spokesperson said the mainline between Reading and London Paddington was reopened at 11:20.
