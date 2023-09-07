Windsor businesses fear bridge work will harm festive trade
Small businesses are concerned that repairs to a nearby footbridge will affect their vital Christmas trade.
The work to refurbish the bridge in Windsor is expected to take around four months but a start date has not been confirmed.
However, one local business owner said a "dozen businesses were genuinely worried for their survival".
The council said there was never a good time for the works in a "year-round visitor destination like Windsor".
Dave Hayward, co-owner of Indie Rabble Brewery in the town, told the BBC the footbridge was in need of refurbishment but he wants the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council to delay the works until January.
"This would have them painting the new bridge up and looking fantastic in April for spring and summer," he said, adding: "We're fully on board with the works, but not the timing."
Mr Hayward said he was speaking on behalf of other businesses in the area, including Two Flints Brewery, Revo Designs, M&T Engineering, The Gas Station, Heidi Studio, Heido Cafe, The Pie Shop, and Cinnamon Cafe - and the "more than 60 full and part-time staff that rely on us".
He said the businesses all rely on Christmas trade: "It sets us up for the year."
The footbridge from Windsor Coach Park to the town centre is owned by Network Rail and leased to the council, which has a repairs and maintenance obligation.
The refurbishment was necessary to maintain the structure and enhance the sense of arrival to the Berkshire town, said the authority.
It said in a statement: "We sympathise with the businesses and appreciate there's never really a good time to undertake such works in a year-round visitor destination like Windsor."
The bridge needs to be completely encapsulated in scaffolding, due to its proximity to a working railway platform, it explained, adding that access to businesses would be maintained throughout.
"Businesses are also welcome to put their promotional signage on the scaffolding," the council added.
