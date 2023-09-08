Windsor care home criticised by coroner over fall death
A care home has been criticised by a coroner over the death of a resident.
Jennifer Rackley, 81, fell at Queen's Court in Windsor, Berkshire, in December 2021 and died a month later from the effects of a broken hip.
Senior Berkshire Coroner Heidi Connor said the fall failed to trigger an alarm because of a lack of sensor mats around Ms Rackley's bed.
Care UK, which operates the home, said it had "reviewed our processes" and given more staff training.
Ms Connor said a manager had wrongly asserted the bed was against a wall and could not name staff on duty at the time.
The coroner said the care home manager had given "clear evidence [at an inquest into the death] about the bed position, then accepted that she could not remember this".
"It seems likely that Jennifer's bed was in the centre of the room, with one sensor mat only, despite a high falls risk," Ms Connor added.
The elderly resident, who had dementia, lay on the floor shouting for help, the inquest was told.
Seven minutes after the fall, the sensor mat was eventually triggered, probably by someone coming to her aid, the coroner said.
In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report, she added: "Evidence was given that an investigation was carried out - despite no written document [or] record of this being made."
Care UK offered its sincere condolences to Ms Rackley's family.
Regional director Christian Woolley said: "We pride ourselves on offering kind, safe care to all residents in our homes.
"As part of our learning following this case, we have reviewed our processes and undertaken additional colleague training."
