Bracknell mum's two-hour school run after council refuses help
A mother-of-four has begun a daily two-hour school run after a council refused to transport her autistic son to a school outside her catchment area.
Faye drove two of her children to school in Bracknell, Berkshire, before taking 11-year-old Kai 10 miles (16km) to Yateley in Hampshire.
She said Kai's local school was unsuitable for him.
Bracknell Forest Council said parents who rejected their local schools might not qualify for transport help.
Faye, a single parent, said her "nightmare" commute on Monday lasted from 07:30 to 09:30 BST.
'Parental preference'
She said: "The whole system seems to be unfair. You're fighting for the school for them to get to and then when you've got the school... you're then fighting for transport."
She rejected Kai's local school - King's Academy in Binfield - after finding it unsatisfactory during a visit.
The mum said she felt it would still be inappropriate even when it introduces provision for autism later in the academic year.
However, Kai's Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan - which determines school transport eligibility - says this is the nearest school suitable for him.
His independent school, Hurst Lodge, which supports children with autism, is named as a "parental preference" on his EHC plan.
Bracknell Forest Council said: "Parents who do choose a school outside of their catchment area are informed of the implications that can arise around transport and the eligibility of this.
"The intention is to open the King's Academy special resource provision this academic year once staff are appointed."
Faye said she was appealing against the council's decision.
