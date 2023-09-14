Newbury Agricultural Show returns after three-year hiatus
An agricultural show is set to return after being cancelled for three years.
Newbury Agricultural Show was last held in 2019 before the Covid pandemic struck.
A deal with BBC's Countryfile Live show to host the event fell through last year, but thousands are expected to attend the re-booted show, which starts on Saturday.
Organisers say it will have a "more local feel" with "countryside adventure for all the family".
In 2019, nearly 55,000 people attended the show to enjoy a mixture of farming displays, talks, shopping, food and crafts.
Chairman Steve Ackrill previously told the BBC this year's event would be "promoting agriculture, horticulture and rural skills to the public".
He added: "Whenever the show is mentioned, it gets such positive feedback - people want it back."
The returning event is being supported by headline sponsor and local business, Ramsbury Brewing & Distilling co Ltd.
