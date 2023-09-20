Wokingham Borough Council switches on ANPR cameras
A council has introduced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in a bid to crack down on traffic offences.
Wokingham Borough Council has switched on the cameras, with the aim of improving road safety and reducing congestion.
The cameras have been installed at 11 locations across the borough.
It means the authority will be able to issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) to drivers.
Moving traffic offences include making banned right turns, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and ignoring weight restrictions.
Wokingham Borough Council was awarded the power to enforce moving traffic offences, previously only enforceable by police, in July 2023.
The authority joins a list of more than 50 councils across the UK to have this enforcement power.
It comes after the council held a public consultation on whether it should apply for these powers, with results showing 55% of residents were in favour.
Councillor Paul Fishwick said: "Our primary focus is to improve the safety and reduce congestion on our roads by deterring motorists from committing these offences.
"For those that do and receive a penalty charge, that money will be ringfenced for highways improvements, including safety schemes, maintenance and sustainable travel."
The authority has released a full list of the ANPR camera locations across Wokingham, with some being installed in Broad Street, Station Road, Wellington Road, Gipsy Lane and Murdoch Road.
