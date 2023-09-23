Parents urged to talk to children after vandalism spate in Wokingham
- Published
A council has pleaded to parents to have a word with their children following a spate of vandalism.
The damage in Woodley, Wokingham, includes a defaced memorial garden, a break-in at a community hall and graffiti in a local park.
The council wrote to secondary and primary schools following the incidents over the summer.
It closed the Garden of Remembrance in Woodford Park in August due to damage to plants.
The council said trouble continued even after the gates to the park, where residents place tributes to their lost loved ones, were locked.
It also said a group of young people broke into Coronation Hall, a community centre on Headley Road, damaging a door frame and a boiler.
Graffiti appeared throughout Woodford Park, including on The Oakwood Centre, which hosts events in the town.
The council said on its website: "During the recent summer holidays, the council experienced an increased number of incidents of anti-social behaviour from groups of children and young people on our grounds and at our facilities."
It says it wants schools and parents to talk to their children about the importance of taking care of parks and the community.
In the letter to the schools, Matthew Filmore, from the council, said: "We are kindly asking all schools within Woodley to raise this matter with students and parents to highlight the issue of anti-social behaviour locally, and to ask that everyone remains considerate of our parks and facilities which are used extensively by the community."
Mr Filmore also said the council acknowledged that the young people responsible are "generally of secondary school [age] or older" and would likely attend educational settings "both inside and outside of Woodley."