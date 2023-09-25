Reading: Plans to build 12 tower blocks on retail park
Plans to build 820 homes in 12 tower blocks on a retail park have been submitted.
Scottish investment company Abrdn wants to redevelop Reading's Forbury Retail Park - currently home to Furniture Village, DFS and Nattuzi Italia.
The plans would also see the KFC drive-thru demolished to make way for the residential towers.
The flats are expected to be a mixture of one, two and three-bed - none are set to be affordable housing.
Sketches show the tarmac car park being replaced by paved space, with trees and hedges standing at the foot of the proposed towers.
A spokesperson for Abrdn said: "We're excited to unveil our plans for this significant regeneration scheme, which seeks to make more of this sustainable, central site by creating a new community that puts green public spaces first.
"Half of the site will be set aside for landscaped green spaces, significantly increasing biodiversity."
Up to 200 car spaces and 860 cycle spaces are included in the plans in the basements of the towers.
