Reading Museum searches for 1960s tech firm workers
- Published
A museum plans to mark 60 years since a US computer firm opened its first UK office, leading the way for Thames Valley's technological transformation.
In 1964, the new Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) office above Bilbey's furniture store at 11 Castle Street in Reading had two employees.
Two decades later, the firm employed more than 2,000 people in the town.
Reading Museum wants to find former employees to uncover its history and "profound influence" on the industry.
It said while DEC had gone, "its legacy thrives" in the Thames Valley and it wants to commemorate the 60-year milestone as part of its Reading's Digital Revolution project.
In collaboration with Dexodus, Decus UK and the National Museum of Computing, the museum in Blagrave Street has received a £87,145 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the project.
Former employees are being asked to answer a short questionnaire by 30 November to capture their experiences and insights into life at DEC between 1964 and 1998.
"By sharing their stories, participants will contribute to preserving the legacy of a company whose impact still resonates today," Reading Borough Council explained.
The project is due to culminate in 2025 with an exhibition and a series of education and outreach activities in partnership with The National Museum of Computing.
Councillor Adele Barnett-Ward, leisure and culture lead, said: "This is going to be an exceptional project honouring the legacy of DEC and ensuring its impact on Reading's history is preserved for future generations."
DEC is recognised as one of the leaders in computing equipment development and manufacture, according to the council.
The company was acquired in June 1998 by Compaq, in the largest merger in the history of the computer industry at the time.
Compaq subsequently merged with Hewlett-Packard in May 2002.
