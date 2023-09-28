Pangbourne: Thames Water fined for not having roadworks permits
A water firm has been fined for permit breaches that a council said caused disruption for residents.
Thames Water did not having legally required permits to undertake work on roads in Pangbourne, Berkshire, on two occasions earlier this year.
It admitted the offences at a hearing at Reading Magistrates' Court .
The firm was ordered to pay £10,233, a sum that covered fines for each offence, a victim surcharge and costs of £3,293 to West Berkshire Council.
Councillor Denise Gaines, who is in charge of highways at West Berkshire Council, said: "The council carefully manages roadworks - working to minimise disruption to residents while allowing utility companies to undertake necessary work.
"We have a well-established permit scheme to manage this but we will take action where utility companies flout these arrangements."
A Thames Water spokesperson apologised to Pangbourne residents for the disruption caused.
