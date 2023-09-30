BBC Introducing... Modeste
"There was a period of time where I stopped writing music. I even stopped playing my keys when my cousin passed."
Neo-soul singer Christian Jones has assumed the name Modeste, and it is a mantle he wears in dedication.
When his 19-year-old cousin, Simon, died after taking his own life, it knocked Jones so hard that he took time away from writing music.
But when he put the grief and emotion he was experiencing into song, it became Atmosphere, his debut single.
He took his cousin's name too.
Jones said: "He's the inspiration for the name Modeste, it's his last name.
"He never had kids so they'll never hold the name, so it was my way to embrace that. I wanted to carry that on, and it just felt right. It felt natural."
Modeste, 23, grew up in Reading, and his passion for music began in church.
"I've always been around music, and around a very musical family.
"There's not many of us that can't hold a note... but I grew up playing drums first," he explained
The fledgling musician was inspired to take up the piano after watching his older sister, the artist and poet, McKenzie Blaze.
His recalled his talent was further developed because he kept getting into trouble at school.
The teaching assistant told him playing the piano could be an "outlet" for him, and he ended up spending hours in the music room, finessing his skills.
Modeste picked up new influences as well, such as Labrinth, John Legend, Emeli Sande, and James Arthur, and began to write his own songs.
He says: "Before showing anybody, it was just an outlet, like a journal in a way. Things I was thinking and feeling at the time."
'Numbness'
But the death of his cousin shook him hard, and the songs stopped coming.
He said there was a "period of numbness, and that numbness took me away from music".
But, just like it had helped him in his schooldays, writing music was a way for him to deal with his pain.
"I feel like when you're in what I like to call a mental battle, it can feel like chaos in your mind," he said.
"It can feel like multiple vices, multiple situations, multiple scenarios, especially for me. At that point I was a very anxious person. It was like ... the atmosphere was exploding."
Modeste then knuckled down on new music with his producer uncle Les Heavyhan Jones in a purpose-built studio at the bottom of a garden.
He has already released his second single - Queen is a lush, dramatic, romantic number - and said he was "constantly working" on more.
"I didn't know till I was older that [playing music] was my space," he told me.
"It was my safe space then, and it's my safe space now."
