Reading pub reopens after closure prompted by attacks
- Published
A pub is to reopen after two violent attacks prompted it to temporarily close its doors.
The White Eagle in Reading, which voluntarily closed on 22 September, said it would reopen on Monday.
One man was critically injured following an incident on 9 September then, on 16 September, another suffered facial injuries in a separate assault.
Managers said the closure was "due to recent incidents" and for staff to undergo further training.
In an announcement on Facebook on Thursday, the managers said: "We're opening on Monday 02/10 as normal.
"Sorry for the inconvenience and we'll see you all next week!"
The pub in Oxford Road was cordoned off by police following each of the incidents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Thames Valley Police said, in relation to the first incident, a 44-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He has been bailed.
In relation to the second incident, a 26-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has also been bailed.
A force spokesperson added: "The investigations into the incidents are ongoing and as such we are currently working with the pub company and management at the premises to decide what the next steps will be."
