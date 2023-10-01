Slough murder: Two arrested in investigation
Two men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man was stabbed.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to Hampden Road in Slough at about 11:20 BST on Saturday.
The ambulance service also attended and treated the injured man but he died at the scene.
Two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested and are currently in police custody. Meanwhile a Section 60 order has been put in place in the area.
The order means police have increased powers to carry out stop and search checks and to ensure public safety for a 24-hour period.
The Force can extend the duration of the order beyond the initial 24 hours if it decides to.
The next of kin of the man who died have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Stuart Bosley said there would be a "great deal of shock and concern in the community about this".
He said: "Tragically this incident has resulted in a young man losing his life.
"We are in the very early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances."
He said there would be an increased number of officers in the area, and anyone with any information, "no matter how insignificant it may seem", should come forward.
"If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach them and ask any questions you may have," he added.
