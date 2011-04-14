Image caption The lambs are being cared for by the RSPCA in Birmingham

Sixteen lambs were discovered crammed into two cars stopped by police on the M5.

Some of the animals were on the back seat of one of the cars while others were discovered packed into the boot.

Officers have now located the owner of the lambs which were found near Oldbury in the West Midlands in the early hours of Thursday.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of theft after the Vauxhall Cavalier and Rover cars were stopped.

Police said the lambs' owner is from Toddington, Gloucestershire, and he will be reunited with his flock.

The police spokesman said officers found eight lambs in the boot of one of the vehicles with another three on the back seats.

In the second vehicle, four lambs were found in the boot and one in the foot-well.

"The lambs were found to be tightly bound and were obviously distressed," he said.