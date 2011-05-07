West Bromwich man charged over pensioner's death
- 7 May 2011
A 45-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated burglary after a man died following a confrontation at his home in the Black Country.
David Peniket, 71, was taken ill at Bedford Road, West Bromwich, on Monday and died of a heart attack in hospital.
A man from West Bromwich was due to appear before Wolverhampton magistrates on Saturday.
He has also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.