A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 72-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Birmingham.

Police were called to Moor Pool Avenue, in Harborne, just before 2130 BST on Tuesday.

The woman was found collapsed inside the house by officers and was later pronounced dead.

The force said a 44-year-old man had been arrested at the scene. The property has been cordoned off for forensic examination.

'Mental health issues'

A post-mortem examination is due to be held later to determine the cause of death.

The man who was arrested is believed to have mental health issues and is currently being assessed at hospital.

Det Insp Shelly Reynolds said officers were treating the case as an isolated domestic incident.

She added: "At this early stage we are not in a position to name the deceased who has yet to be formally identified and we are in the process of trying to contact relatives," she added.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.