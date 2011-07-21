A 72-year-old woman who was found dead at her Birmingham home died as a result of severe face and neck injuries.

West Midlands Police were called to Moor Pool Avenue, in Harborne, just before 2130 BST on Tuesday.

The woman was found collapsed inside the house by officers and was later pronounced dead.

The force said a 44-year-old man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently being assessed for mental health issues.

Tracing relatives

A police spokesman said the woman, a widow who lived alone, is yet to be formally identified and is not being named at this stage.

Her cause of death was announced following a post-mortem examination.

Police are still in the process of tracing her relatives.

Her home remains cordoned off while forensic examination continue.

Police said the man who was arrested is from the Harborne area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.