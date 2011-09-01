BBC News

Harborne car and bus crash: Boy hurt in High Street

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being injured when a car and a bus collided in Birmingham.

The boy, who suffered crush injuries, was a pedestrian in Harborne High Street when the crash took place.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12:15 BST when a cafe worker dialled 999.

Harborne's High Street was closed at the junctions of South Street, Albany Road and Vivian Road for about two-and-a-half hours after the crash.

West Midlands Police said it looked like a handbrake had failed on a Ford Mondeo which then collided with a single-decker bus.

