Harborne car and bus crash: Boy hurt in High Street
- Published
A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being injured when a car and a bus collided in Birmingham.
The boy, who suffered crush injuries, was a pedestrian in Harborne High Street when the crash took place.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12:15 BST when a cafe worker dialled 999.
Harborne's High Street was closed at the junctions of South Street, Albany Road and Vivian Road for about two-and-a-half hours after the crash.
West Midlands Police said it looked like a handbrake had failed on a Ford Mondeo which then collided with a single-decker bus.
