Willenhall death: Murder probe after death of man, 92
- Published
Police are treating the death of a 92-year-old man found dead at his house in the West Midlands as murder.
Paramedics were called to William Davis' house in Hobley Street, Willenhall, on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said his family were being supported by specialist liaison officers.
Officers have sealed off the house and the area around Hobley Street and Fisher Street while investigations are being carried out.
Police said Mr Davis was confirmed dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination was due to take place.
Ch Insp Mike O'Hara said police were working to reassure people in the area.
He said: "We've drafted out a letter for local residents to give them and outline what's happened and we've got local officers and police community support officers knocking on doors to reassure people."
Police urged anyone with information to come forward.