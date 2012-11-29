Man denies murder over Tipton park body
- 29 November 2012
A man has denied murdering a 58-year-old man who died after apparently being hit by a car in a public park.
Malcolm Parkes, 50, of Arthur Road, Tipton, will face trial accused of killing Terrence Powell, from Wednesbury.
Mr Powell was pronounced dead in Jubilee Park, Tipton, on 5 September.
A not guilty plea was entered at Wolverhampton Crown Court and a provisional trial date set for 4 March next year.