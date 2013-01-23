Image caption The jail is known locally as Winson Green Prison

A man has been remanded in custody charged with wounding four members of staff at Birmingham prison.

Ahmed Al-Sharif is also accused of assaulting a fifth employee at HMP Birmingham during two incidents in November last year.

He was not asked to enter a plea during the hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Al-Sharif, aged 52, is scheduled to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 1 May.