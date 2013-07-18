Birmingham needle attack leaves woman facing 'traumatic' tests
- Published
A woman faces "months of medical tests" after being stabbed with what appeared to be a hypodermic needle outside a nightclub, police have said.
West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the attack outside Bliss nightclub in Broad Street, Birmingham.
The 20-year-old was stabbed twice in the thigh and buttock in the attack at 03:00 BST on Sunday 23 June.
The attacker was in his early 20s with a skinny build, a spokesman said.
He was wearing blue or black jeans, a distinctive long jacket and a baseball cap.
Det Con James Cull said: "Although the initial injuries were minor [the woman] is now facing the traumatic prospect of months of medical tests to ensure she hasn't contracted any illness from the needle."