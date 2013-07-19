Rowley Regis house deaths: Couple named by police
- Published
A couple in their 50s found dead at their home in the West Midlands have been named by police.
The bodies of Jane McRae, 55, and her husband, Dr Kenneth McRae, 52, were found at the house on Bryan Budd Close, Rowley Regis, on Wednesday.
Mrs McRae died from severe head injuries but the cause of Dr McRae's death is yet to be determined.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and say they are supporting family members.
Officers forced entry to the three-storey property at about 11:30 BST after concerns were raised about the couple's welfare.
Further tests are expected to be conducted by pathologists to work out how Dr McRae, who was found with neck and wrist injuries, died.
Det Insp Derek Packham, who is in charge of the investigation, said: "We recognise the impact this tragic incident has had on the local community but I would like to reassure people that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
"We continue to investigate the circumstances which led to the couple's deaths and would ask anyone with information which may aid our investigation to contact us."