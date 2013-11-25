Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The car was removed from the wall using winching equipment previous slide next slide

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a block of flats.

Police said the accident happened just before 22:00 GMT on Saturday when the silver Volkswagen Golf hit a ground floor flat on Himley Street, Dudley.

The flats were evacuated and the car was removed from the wall using winching equipment. The driver was taken to hospital.

Police said the 38-year-old man has been bailed pending further inquiries.

It is understood nobody was injured in the flats.