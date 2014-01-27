Image caption The lightning caused large holes in the roofs of the houses in Wollescote Image caption The burnt contents of one house were emptied into the garden Image copyright Paul Bunch Image caption Lightning narrowly missed a plane at Halfpenny Green airport previous slide next slide

Neighbours have been trying to raise money to help people whose homes were damaged by a lightning strike.

Two houses in Oakfield Road, Wollescote in Stourbridge suffered fire damage and their roofs were holed when they were struck at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

One woman was treated for smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries, the ambulance service said.

Neighbour Stuart Woodridge said: "It sounded like a bomb going off, the street was full of smoke."

Mr Woodridge said the house owners were in tears and had been assessing the damage after being allowed back inside on Sunday.

He said residents had started fundraising to help pay for the damage because "the house is black inside, they've lost everything".

A bolt of lightning also caused fires at houses in Stirchley and Northfield, Birmingham, and narrowly missed a plane on the runway at Wolverhampton's Halfpenny Green Airport.

A church in West Bromwich was also damaged after being hit by lightning on Saturday afternoon.