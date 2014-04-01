Rowley Regis doctor killed his wife and then himself
- Published
A coroner has returned verdicts of suicide and unlawful killing at an inquest into the deaths of a couple found at their home last July.
The bodies of Jane McRae, 55, and her husband, Dr Kenneth McRae, 52, were discovered at the house on Bryan Budd Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands.
The Black Country coroner, Robin Balmain, said Dr McRae killed himself after attacking his wife.
She died from severe head injuries, and Dr McRae from neck and wrist injuries.
