Boy hurt in 'large' railway line explosion in Coseley
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been injured in a "large" explosion on a railway line.
The teenager suffered burns to his arm after he dangled an object over a bridge onto the electric lines near Coseley station in the Black Country.
Police said the object caused a power surge and "fortunately" he was not too badly injured. He was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Emergency crew received reports of a large explosion and smoke from the railway line at about 08:15 BST.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said they were investigating but that nobody else was involved in the incident.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.