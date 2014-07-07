Murder inquiry as two bodies found at Solihull address
- Published
A man has been arrested after two of his relatives were found dead at an address in Solihull.
The bodies of a 58-year-old man and a woman, 50, were found after reports of an attack inside the property on Hermitage Road, in the early hours.
A double murder inquiry had begun and a 23-year-old man is in custody.
A spokesman added they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry. Forensic investigators remain at the scene.
Earlier Hermitage Road was taped off from its junction with Moat Lane, opposite the Wharf Lane estate, to the junction with Redlands Road at the other end.
'Terrible crime'
BBC Midlands Today reporter Cath Mackie said officers had confirmed the 23-year-old man was related to the victims.
Det Insp Martin Slevin, leading the double murder inquiry, described it as a "serious and devastating incident".
"All three people are known to one another and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths," he said.
Ch Supt Alex Murray said: "This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident in which two people have tragically lost their lives.
"Many people who live locally will undoubtedly have been concerned and distressed by today's events and I'd like to reassure the community that we are doing everything possible to investigate this terrible crime."