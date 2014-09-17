Fifth man charged with murder after Sparkbrook violence
A fifth man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the neck during an outbreak of violence in Birmingham in July.
Ikram Ullah Khan, 28, known as Ikram Elahi, died from injuries sustained in the disorder in the Sparkbrook area.
Mujahid Chambili, 23, from Adria Road, Sparkbrook, was arrested on Monday evening after landing at Birmingham Airport, police said.
He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.
Two other men were seriously injured during the large-scale disorder on Grantham Road and Farm Road on 2 July. One was shot in the arm, while another was slashed with a knife.
Three people appeared in court last month accused of attempted murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
