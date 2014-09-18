Birmingham hit-and-run death driver facing long jail term
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a 22-year-old student during a hit-and run-crash has been warned to expect a long jail term.
Fahid Saber's Volkswagen Polo struck University of Wolverhampton student Joseph O'Reilly on a night out in Birmingham on 15 December 2013.
Saber, 22, from Bromford Lane, Bromford, Birmingham, was bailed until a sentencing hearing on 24 October.
Judge Paul Farrer QC told him a long prison sentence was "inevitable".
Failed to stop
Mr O'Reilly, who is originally from County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland and was known as Jody, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash at 05:15 GMT.
CCTV evidence will be played to the court when it sentences Saber, who failed to stop at the scene and was arrested in the Bordesley area of Birmingham.
Saber also pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to a separate charge of dangerous driving.
Judge Farrer QC told him: "You have pleaded guilty to an offence of extreme seriousness and, as I suspect you are aware, the inevitable sentence is a prison sentence, and a long prison sentence.
"Notwithstanding that, you are 22 years of age and in the circumstances it seems right to me that the court has more information before deciding on the length of that sentence."