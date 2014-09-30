Wall crash Clio lands on parked car in Hall Green, Birmingham
- Published
A man has been arrested after a car crashed through a garden wall and on to the top of a parked car.
The Renault Clio failed to stop for officers after overtaking "at high speed" in Hall Green, Birmingham.
Moments later it went into a driveway "before mounting the homeowner's car with its front wheels rammed through the windscreen," police said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Chf Insp Julian Harper, of West Midlands Police, said: "The parked car suffered extensive damage and was also shunted backwards into the property, demolishing much of the porch area.
"It's fortunate that the driver escaped largely unhurt and that no one at the address was injured."
The arrested man is also suspected of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of two bags of cannabis.
The crash happened in Olton Boulevard East at about 00:30 BST.