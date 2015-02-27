Poundland removes food due to Birmingham roadworks
- Published
A store in Birmingham city centre says it has been forced to remove all food from display because of nearby roadworks.
Poundland, on Corporation Street, said it was following advice from environmental health officers.
In a statement, it said its primary concern was for the health of its customers and it had "reacted swiftly to resolve the situation".
It said the store remained open for non-food items.
It is unclear how long food is likely to remain off the shelves.
