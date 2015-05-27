Man hurt as part of Oldbury house collapses on to cars
- Published
A man was injured when part of a house collapsed on to several cars in the West Midlands.
Emergency crews were called to Richmond Hill, Oldbury, at about 17:30 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.
The gable end of the house collapsed onto three cars parked on the driveway, a spokesman said. Structural engineers were called to assess the building.
The man was treated for a minor head injury, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
