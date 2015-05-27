BBC News

Man hurt as part of Oldbury house collapses on to cars

Published
Image source, West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption,
Ten firefighters are at the scene with structural engineers assessing the situation

A man was injured when part of a house collapsed on to several cars in the West Midlands.

Emergency crews were called to Richmond Hill, Oldbury, at about 17:30 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.

The gable end of the house collapsed onto three cars parked on the driveway, a spokesman said. Structural engineers were called to assess the building.

The man was treated for a minor head injury, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Image source, West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption,
The gable end of the house collapsed onto three cars parked on the driveway

