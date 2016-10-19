Birmingham & Black Country

Kingshurst knife attack murder arrest

  • 19 October 2016

A knife attack victim taken to hospital by a member of the public has died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old was taken to at the emergency department at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital in a car on Tuesday evening, but died later.

He is thought to have been attacked in Hadfield Way, Kingshurst.

A 27-year-old man from Shard End was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the death and is being held in police custody.

Police said the victim suffered a serious knife injury and appealed for anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

More on this and other stories from Birmingham and the Black Country

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites