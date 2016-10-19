A knife attack victim taken to hospital by a member of the public has died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old was taken to at the emergency department at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital in a car on Tuesday evening, but died later.

He is thought to have been attacked in Hadfield Way, Kingshurst.

A 27-year-old man from Shard End was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the death and is being held in police custody.

Police said the victim suffered a serious knife injury and appealed for anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

