Kingshurst knife attack murder arrest
A knife attack victim taken to hospital by a member of the public has died from his injuries.
The 28-year-old was taken to at the emergency department at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital in a car on Tuesday evening, but died later.
He is thought to have been attacked in Hadfield Way, Kingshurst.
A 27-year-old man from Shard End was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the death and is being held in police custody.
Police said the victim suffered a serious knife injury and appealed for anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.
