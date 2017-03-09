Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ann-Marie James suffered a stab wound to the chest in the attack

A woman stabbed to death by her brother has been named.

Ann-Marie James, 33, was stabbed in the chest at a flat in Wolverhampton by Melvin James, West Midlands Police said.

The 36-year-old is then understood to have turned the knife on himself and died at the scene.

Their mother, 59, has undergone surgery for abdomen wounds and remains critical. Two officers were also injured attempting to arrest James.

Police used stun grenades when they stormed a first-floor flat in Leasowes Drive, Merry Hill on Wednesday.

One officer received a "stab wound to the arm" and another sustained a leg injury after being chased by the suspect, the force said.

A post-mortem examination showed both Ms James and her attacker died of stab wounds.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Melvin James is understood to have turned the knife on himself

Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Armed police units used stun grenades to storm the flat

Det Insp Warren Hines, who is leading the investigation, said: "The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Ann-Marie and Melvin, two people who were really dear to them.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected so they are able to grieve at this difficult time."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has started an investigation.