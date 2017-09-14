Image copyright Google Image caption The dog walker attacked the woman on Portman Road, police say

An elderly woman who had four rings stolen from her by an apparent Good Samaritan is to receive new ones after a jeweller read about her plight.

The 84-year-old was targeted by a dog walker who came to her aid when she fell in Kings Heath, Birmingham, on 8 September.

She has now been offered two rings "to replace her faith in the people of Birmingham".

The victim's daughter said they were "overwhelmed by the generosity".

Birmingham jeweller David Johnson said they were "excited to put some sparkle back on her hands".

The pensioner was targeted by a man in his 20s walking a small dog in Portman Road.

He stole her wedding and engagement rings, as well an eternity and Claddagh ring - a traditional Irish piece of jewellery.

She was left with bruised arms and was "extremely distressed" after the attack.

After hearing about her story, the jeweller said he wanted to gift the woman a Claddagh ring and a diamond eternity band, saying her other items were "truly irreplaceable".

Image caption The rings will be resized and presented to the robbery victim when she is up to receiving visitors

Mr Johnson, of Rex Johnson and Sons, said: "As a father, grandfather and proud Brummie, I was saddened by this story.

"After speaking to the family, we are excited to meet this courageous and vivacious woman and put some sparkle back on her hands."