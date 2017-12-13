Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV of Birmingham jewellery shop raiders

Five men have been jailed after a jewellery shop worker was attacked with a hammer in a £250,000 raid.

CCTV footage released by police showed one of the gang posed as a customer to trick staff at SP Jewellers in Birmingham into opening the door.

As the masked men ransacked the store, one of the gang hit the member of staff before repeatedly stamping on him, police said.

Two men were arrested at the scene while others were tracked using CCTV.

Only £12,000 has been recovered from the robbery on 6 January 2016.

Owen Richardson, 21, of Frankfort Street, Newtown, who police say used the hammer, was jailed for 14 years for conspiracy to rob and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Daijon Johnson, of Sherborne Grove, Ladywood, and Jamul Pinnock-Parkes, from Manilla Road, Selly Park, both 20, admitted conspiracy to rob and were sentenced to 12 years and eight months, and nine years and 10 months respectively.

Johnson also admitted an unrelated robbery charge.

Getaway driver Jermaine Davis, 27, of Icknield Port Road, Edgbaston, admitted conspiracy to rob and possession with intent to supply and escaping from lawful custody. He was jailed for 14 years and 11 months.

Bradley Devine, who posed as the customer, was jailed for 13 years in May last year after admitting conspiracy to rob and other offences.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to be sentenced on 15 December after admitting conspiracy to rob.

Det Con Mark Timmins said the member of staff who was hit with the hammer "was left really shaken" and it was "sheer luck that he wasn't really seriously injured".