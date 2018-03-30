Image copyright Highways England Image caption Easter beak holiday: Images of the swan in the outside lane were captured by traffic cameras

A swan caused delays to motorists on the Easter getaway when it landed in the outside lane of a motorway.

Images show the bird sitting next to the central reservation of the M6 near Birmingham as cars drive past just metres away.

After it refused to move, police closed the lane and launched a rolling road block while the swan was "politely encouraged" to leave.

It was caught on camera as it flew away, unharmed, from the scene.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) tweeted the swan was "having a rest" and left after two HGV drivers attempted to rescue it.