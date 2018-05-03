Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasmine's school said she was "a beautiful, intelligent, bright and happy girl"

A man accused of murdering his 11-year-old niece has pleaded not guilty.

Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on 9 February after being found with a serious head injury at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton.

Delroy Forrester, 51, of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, was remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court and will face trial in August.

Jasmine's father Simeon Forrester previously said the family had been left "utterly devastated".

"This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable," Mr Forrester said.

"Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us," he added.

She was found inside the house at about 01:00 GMT when a neighbour called police to a disturbance in the property.

A post mortem found the girl died from a head injury.