Local elections 2018: Party leaders lose Solihull seats
Two party leaders lost their seats at Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council while the controlling Tory group increased its majority.
Liberal Democrat leader John Windmill - the borough's longest-serving elected member - lost his Olton seat to Conservative candidate Katy Blunt.
UKIP leader Debbie Evans was defeated by Labour's David Cole in Kingshurst & Fordbridge ward.
Overall, the Conservatives boosted their majority by one.
The group has 32 councillors in the borough, although in Castle Bromwich it suffered defeat to the Greens - the borough's second-largest group - when former Tory mayor Mike Robinson was ousted by Cheryl Buxton-Sait.
The authority's Tory leader Bob Sleigh said his party was "committed" to "investing in the borough".