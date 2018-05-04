Image caption The Conservatives increased their majority by one but suffered a defeat to the Greens in Castle Bromwich

Two party leaders lost their seats at Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council while the controlling Tory group increased its majority.

Liberal Democrat leader John Windmill - the borough's longest-serving elected member - lost his Olton seat to Conservative candidate Katy Blunt.

UKIP leader Debbie Evans was defeated by Labour's David Cole in Kingshurst & Fordbridge ward.

Overall, the Conservatives boosted their majority by one.

The group has 32 councillors in the borough, although in Castle Bromwich it suffered defeat to the Greens - the borough's second-largest group - when former Tory mayor Mike Robinson was ousted by Cheryl Buxton-Sait.

The authority's Tory leader Bob Sleigh said his party was "committed" to "investing in the borough".