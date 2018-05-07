Image caption Two open-top buses carried players and club officials through the city streets

Thousands of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have lined the city's streets to celebrate their team's return to the Premier League.

The Championship-winning team and club officials are travelling through the city on two open-top buses.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss said the team, which was relegated in 2012, had "waited for a long time" for this day.

He said of the fans: "Every game at home they are with us and they deserve this promotion as well."

The promotion party will continue at West Park where 30,000 tickets were given away for the event.

Wolves learned of their promotion last month, with four games to spare, after their then closest rival Fulham drew at home.

Image caption Excited fans waited to see their stars

Image caption Joyous fans enjoyed the celebration and the sunshine

Fans spoke to BBC Radio WM's Daz Hale in the city, with one man claiming the team was "the best football side I have ever seen - just pure quality".

Another said: "I have been supporting Wolves for 40 years and you know what that has been like for most of that.

"But Daisy turned to me the other week and said 'Wolves never lose do they dad? So that's what she thinks of Wolves now."