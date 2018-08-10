Man jailed for role in Birmingham 'drugs turf war'
A man involved in a daytime drive-by shooting as part of a "drugs turf war" has been jailed.
D'Anglo Smith, 21, was accused of driving his girlfriend's car into Tew Park Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 July last year with a gunman who fired at people inside a Renault Clio.
He was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for a minimum of 15 years.
"Smith and his associates spread fear and violence on the streets", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and eight years for transferring a prohibited weapon and ammunition, after being found guilty of both charges in May.
Smith also admitted possessing controlled drugs and was jailed for an additional two years.
- Midlands Live: Firefighters continue to tackle huge fire at nature reserve; Woman pulls elderly man from house fire
Smith, of Sycamore Road, Handsworth, admitted being the driver of the Seat Ibiza but denied acting with or encouraging the passenger to fire a gun.
During the trial, the court heard Mr Smith was a drug dealer likely to have been involved in a drugs turf war and would have had access to weapons.
West Midlands Police said he claimed he had offered an unknown man a lift and was threatened at gunpoint to pursue the Clio.
The CPS said that in September 2017, Smith was driven to a barber's shop in Handsworth carrying a bag containing a revolver and ammunition which he passed to an associate.
He was also caught with a quantity of crack cocaine on his arrest in November.
Warren Stanier, of the CPS, said: "D'Anglo Smith was not only willing to be part of a group who were involved in a daytime drive-by shooting, but he was active in providing a weapon, ammunition, and dangerous drugs to others."
Officers are still trying to trace the gunman.