Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Derrol Flynn stole to fund her drug habit, the court heard

A woman stole an elderly couple's life savings by posing as an undercover police officer.

Derrol Flynn took £6,000 from the couple, aged 98 and 105, who were saving the money for their grandchildren's trip to Disneyland.

Another victim, 72, was punched in the face when she realised something was wrong.

Flynn, 45, of Birmingham, was jailed for nine years for burglary and three attempted burglaries.

She pleaded guilty to the crimes at her trial earlier in May.

She had been released on licence in January 2017 after committing several similar offences. She had been jailed in 2013 for eight years for conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to burgle. During that previous spate of offending, she targeted nine victims aged between 68 and 99 and stole a total of up to £30,000.

For her recent crimes, the court heard how Flynn, formerly of Kitts Green Road, made a fake identification lanyard and claimed to be an undercover police detective investigating thefts and burglaries.

In June last year she punched a 72-year-old woman from Olton, Solihull in the face after the victim thought something was wrong.

She then duped a 98-year-old woman, who was a carer for her 105-year-old permanently bed-ridden husband.

To help fund her heroin habit, Flynn took several envelopes containing cash for each of their great-grandchildren.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Flynn used an old mobile phone sim card holder and a shoelace to make the fake ID

Her victim said the incident had left her distraught and that her confidence was shattered.

Flynn's barrister, Gerrard Cullen, told the court she was "remorseful", and her offending was out of "desperation".

Sentencing Flynn, Recorder Martin Butterworth, said: "I'm quite sure that one of your wicked reasons for selecting the very old and vulnerable was your hope that if caught, they might pass away before you could be tried."